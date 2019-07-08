Miracle Babies Christmas in July

Miracle Babies is celebrating the holidays in July with its “Christmas in July” give drive. Join them in providing support to families with critically-ill hospitalized newborns in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in Southern California.

Our Wishlist:

Donate $15 for NICU Essentials (including socks, hand lotion, tissues, etc.)

Donate $25 for After NICU Essentials (diapers, baby wipes, nursing pads and target gift card)

Donate $30 for a gas gift card to assist with transportation to and from the NICU.

Donate $50 for 10 books to NICU families.

You also have the option to make a general donation.

Visit the Miracle Babies website to give a gift and help a Miracle Baby! https://www.miraclebabies.org/wishlist/