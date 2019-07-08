Miracle Babies Christmas in July

Miracle Babies 8745 Aero Drive, San Diego, California 92123

Miracle Babies is celebrating the holidays in July with its “Christmas in July” give drive. Join them in providing support to families with critically-ill hospitalized newborns in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in Southern California.

Our Wishlist:

Donate $15 for NICU Essentials (including socks, hand lotion, tissues, etc.)

Donate $25 for After NICU Essentials (diapers, baby wipes, nursing pads and target gift card)

Donate $30 for a gas gift card to assist with transportation to and from the NICU.

Donate $50 for 10 books to NICU families.

You also have the option to make a general donation.

Visit the Miracle Babies website to give a gift and help a Miracle Baby! https://www.miraclebabies.org/wishlist/

Miracle Babies 8745 Aero Drive, San Diego, California 92123
San Diego
