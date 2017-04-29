Come join us for the 33rd annual Mission Federal ArtWalk and stroll through San Diego’s Little Italy to enjoy over 15 blocks filled with artwork from over 350 local, national, and international artists on Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The weekend-long event is recognized as San Diego’s premier arts and cultural event and the largest fine art festival in Southern California. The event will showcase every medium, including painting, sculpture, glass work, photography, fine jewelry and more. New to this year’s event will be the live mural work of famous local muralists Mario Torero and Maxx Moses. Attendees will be able to participate in mural-making alongside these well-known mural masters. The free family-friendly event will not only include art, but also live musical performances, street food, interactive art activities and KidsWalk—offering a wide range of creative projects. This year’s interactive art activity is sponsored by Artist & Craftsman Supply and San Diego Visual Arts Network.

Where: Between Ash and Grape Street in San Diego’s Little Italy

When: Saturday, April 29, 2017 to Sunday, April 30, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.