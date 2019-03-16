It’s that time again, so mark your calendar!

Mission Hills Heritage - Lecture Series 2019

You wouldn’t want to miss “Mission Hills Architecture in the Roaring Twenties; plus, The Swan House—a Case Study in Rehabilitation” on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019 at Francis Parker Lower School.

The 1920s was a dynamic decade. World War I had recently ended, the troops were heading home, the economy was booming and money was flowing. The Roaring Twenties, as it came to be known, was abuzz with jazz, flappers, and prohibition. Single-family housing boomed across the country and Mission Hills was teeming with development, including architectural styles new to the neighborhood: Tudor and Storybook, French and English Eclectic, and Italian Renaissance. Dominating the later 1920s were Spanish Eclectic and related styles. As fortunes grew, homes ranged from humble cottages to lavish estates. The 1929 economic collapse brought on the Great Depression, ending the surge of construction.

Using examples of 1920s homes built in Mission Hills, this year’s lectures will explore the architecture of an exciting era. Architectural historian Ron May, principal investigator for Legacy 106, Inc., will introduce and discuss themes and events that led to the housing styles of the Roaring Twenties. Diane Kane, Ph.D., architectural historian and retired Senior Planner with the City of San Diego, will further examine the neighborhood’s 1920s architectural styles.

Finally, Laura Wile and Don Fay will recount their ground-up rehabilitation of the historic “Swan House” on Alameda Drive, detailing with photos how they saved this beautiful home from oblivion. Under their careful guidance, the 1923 Prairie masterpiece was restored to its former glory.

This series will appeal to those interested in learning about the history and architecture of one of San Diego’s extraordinary neighborhoods. It will also provide useful information regarding historical renovation. Each lecture will include time for questions and answers. In addition, local contractors, vendors, and artisans will have displays on the patio and are eager to share their expertise and answer questions. At the membership table, you may join Mission Hills Heritage and, if you like, sign up for future volunteer opportunities. As always, coffee and our almost famous cookies will be served.

The afternoon’s first lecture begins at 1:00 and the event ends at 4:00. Tickets are available online in advance: $15 for MHH members, $20 for non-members. Day-of-event ticket sales ($20 for MHH members, $25 for non-members) begin at 12:30 at Francis Parker Lower School, 4201 Randolph Street in Mission Hills. For event information and online tickets, go to www.MissionHillsHeritage.org.