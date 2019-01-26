Mission Hills - Hillcrest/Knox Library Book Pass

Come join us on January 26, 2019 to celebrate the grand opening of the new Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library and take part in one of the biggest “Book Passes” on record. We will line streets from the current library to the new location to pass along select books as part of a grand opening party. Each book passer will receive a free scarf and other promotional items to commemorate this historic day. The Book Pass will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration will be at the new library, 215 W Washington St. Parking will be limited, so please plan to walk, use ride share or public transportation if possible. Limited parking will be available first come first serve at Florence Elementary. Please provide your email address so we may send you updates on the Book Pass.

The Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library is a stunning Craftsman-style building in the tradition of Mission Hills architecture and design. Some four times larger than the current Mission Hills Library, the building will include a children’s area akin to the Hobbit houses as seen in the “Lord of the Rings.” The San Diego Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library are partnering to ensure excellent programs, advanced technology and robust collections to serve community needs.

Register on our website >> https://supportmylibrary.org/book-pass/