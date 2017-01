Mission Trails Mix

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRPF) is pleased to present an exhibition featuring seven award winning artists who work in various mediums - Lois Adler-Roussell, Susanne Flowers, Ralph Kingery, Caroline Morse, Shannon O'Dunn, Roz Oserin and Susan Weinberg-Harter.

This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery

January 7 - February 3, 2017. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, January 8, 2017, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.