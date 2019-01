Mitchell Thorp Foundation 5K Warrior Spirit Run/Walk

Bring out your warrior spirit and help a warrior child! The 10th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Run/Walk, will be held at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 8 am until noon. Event includes chip timed race, separate walk loop, prizes, food, jumpies, family fun zone with games and activities for all ages, health and wellness vendors, and San Diego Padres Friar and Pad Squad. All proceeds benefit children with life threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Register today at www.mitchellthorp.org