Mixed Media Sculpture
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
TUESDAY–THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28–MARCH 2 MEMBERS $40, VISITORS $50
Altered objects, space, light, shadows and reflections will be the emphasis in creating 3-D objects. Robin Douglas will explore creativity and make connections with workshop participants to expand students’ unique visual language in the round. Artistic Inspiration: Louise Nevelson.
Supplies needed: Found objects, lights or lighting, reflective material, objects that cast unique shadows. Many supplies will also be provided.
Info
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map