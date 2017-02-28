Mixed Media Sculpture

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

TUESDAY–THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28–MARCH 2 MEMBERS $40, VISITORS $50

Altered objects, space, light, shadows and reflections will be the emphasis in creating 3-D objects. Robin Douglas will explore creativity and make connections with workshop participants to expand students’ unique visual language in the round. Artistic Inspiration: Louise Nevelson.

Supplies needed: Found objects, lights or lighting, reflective material, objects that cast unique shadows. Many supplies will also be provided.

