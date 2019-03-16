Modern Times Beer Dark Market

We have summoned San Diego's finest purveyors of delightful oddities to congregate at our first ever Dark Market on 3/16. Heathens, punks, and lovers of all things weird are totally invited to come and peruse a bounty of bizarre wares with a tasty coffee or adult beverage in hand. This coven of off-beat creators will gather at the Fortress of Raditude from 12PM-4PM, so if you need to stock up on any essentials before the next full moon, this is your golden opportunity. Vendors: Bored Orbit, The Monster Disco, Softcore, Flowerchainz, Lively Ghosts, Glitter Pile, Diadorebel, Little Dame Shop, Blackbird La Mesa, OdenxMarx, Local Kebab & Unison Baking Co.