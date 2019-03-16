Modern Times Beer Dark Market
Modern Times Fortress of Raditude 3612 Kurtz Street, San Diego, California 92110
We have summoned San Diego's finest purveyors of delightful oddities to congregate at our first ever Dark Market on 3/16. Heathens, punks, and lovers of all things weird are totally invited to come and peruse a bounty of bizarre wares with a tasty coffee or adult beverage in hand. This coven of off-beat creators will gather at the Fortress of Raditude from 12PM-4PM, so if you need to stock up on any essentials before the next full moon, this is your golden opportunity. Vendors: Bored Orbit, The Monster Disco, Softcore, Flowerchainz, Lively Ghosts, Glitter Pile, Diadorebel, Little Dame Shop, Blackbird La Mesa, OdenxMarx, Local Kebab & Unison Baking Co.