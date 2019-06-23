Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium

On the 23rd, the Fortress of Raditude will play host to an army of ultra-talented local makers. Prepare to peruse a bazaar of delightful oddities & dope-ass crafts, all while sipping tasty beer and/or coffee and possibly nibbling on something delicious from Local Kebab. It's going down from 12PM-4PM, and you're totally invited. Here are the insanely rad vendors who will be in attendance:

Bored Orbit

Softcore

Ride Fast Die Slow

Sarah Reda Illustrations

Lets Go Caro

Farm Fresh to You

Wild Hears & Halos

Isiko

Decor Encore

Sandra Reed's Artisan Honey & Jewelry

Jinxed Vintage

tilly + wren

Jule's Foods

Community Soap Project

Bang Jewelry

Modern Times Coffee

Emily Hess Art