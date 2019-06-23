Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium

to Google Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00

Modern Times Fortress of Raditude 3612 Kurtz Street, San Diego, California 92110

On the 23rd, the Fortress of Raditude will play host to an army of ultra-talented local makers. Prepare to peruse a bazaar of delightful oddities & dope-ass crafts, all while sipping tasty beer and/or coffee and possibly nibbling on something delicious from Local Kebab. It's going down from 12PM-4PM, and you're totally invited. Here are the insanely rad vendors who will be in attendance:

Bored Orbit

Softcore

Ride Fast Die Slow

Sarah Reda Illustrations

Lets Go Caro

Farm Fresh to You

Wild Hears & Halos

Isiko

Decor Encore

Sandra Reed's Artisan Honey & Jewelry

Jinxed Vintage

tilly + wren

Jule's Foods

Community Soap Project

Bang Jewelry

Modern Times Coffee

Emily Hess Art

Info

Modern Times Fortress of Raditude 3612 Kurtz Street, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Point Loma
to Google Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Modern Times Beer Summer Makers Symposium - 2019-06-23 12:00:00