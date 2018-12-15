Modern Times Holiday Market Spectacular! 12/15/18
Modern Times Fortress of Raditude 3612 Kurtz Street, San Diego, California 92110
HOLIDAY MARKET SPECTACULAR! On 12/15, Modern Times Beer be hosting a dazzling array of super dope vendors (as well as a handful of uber-talented employee-owners) just in time for the impending onslaught of gift-giving. This delightful display of arts, crafts, & general holiday magic is going down at the Fortress of Raditude from 12PM-6PM. With the additional promise of tasty beer, coffee, & snacks, this event is going to be pretty unmissable. No tickets necessary.
Here are the wonderful local vendors that will be in attendance:
CRAFT + FOSTER
Salt Farm
Kassi Grunder Jewelry
Tilly + Wren
Jule's Foods
The Monster Disco
Krista Cuellar/Bored Orbit
Wayward Wares Vintage
Community Soap Project
Unison Baking Co.
Local Kebab