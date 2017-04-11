Modern Times Tap Takeover at Barrel Republic in Carlsbad

Join Barrel Republic in Carlsbad for their Modern Times Tap Takeover. This event will feature popular Modern Times craft beers such as Orderville, City of the Dead, and Blazing World. There will also be a special release of three beers such as the Creature Times, a smoked pineapple sour in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewery, Effective Dreams, a hazy IPA in collaboration with Great Notion Brewery, and Drop Art, a mango/orange sour saison. Come join us within the barrels at Barrel Republic!