Moët Hennessy Wine Dinner
Sally's Fish House at Manchester Grand Hyatt 1 Market Pl, San Diego, California 92101
Sip champagne under the stars paired with a five-course locally-sourced dinner perfectly paired with champagne. Hosted on the waterfront patio of Sally’s Fish House & Bar, a representative of the champagne house will guide guests through an educational evening of pairings. Tickets are priced at $135++.
Info
Sally's Fish House at Manchester Grand Hyatt 1 Market Pl, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink
Downtown, San Diego