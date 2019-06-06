Moët Hennessy Wine Dinner

Sally's Fish House at Manchester Grand Hyatt 1 Market Pl, San Diego, California 92101

Sip champagne under the stars paired with a five-course locally-sourced dinner perfectly paired with champagne. Hosted on the waterfront patio of Sally’s Fish House & Bar, a representative of the champagne house will guide guests through an educational evening of pairings. Tickets are priced at $135++.

Info

Sally's Fish House at Manchester Grand Hyatt 1 Market Pl, San Diego, California 92101
Food & Drink
Downtown, San Diego
619-255-7069
