Moms love Camels

Mom its your day! Tell 'em where you want to go!

Mother's Day weekend is always so much fun at the Oasis Camel Dairy where our moms celebrate with all moms. Our mother camel Knuckles and her 2 month old baby girl are the main attraction but you won't want to miss the 1:30 Bird/Animal Show plus Sheep Town, Camel Rides, Gobbling Turkeys, Fun and Games for Kids and shopping for mom's favorite Camel Milk Soaps, Lotions and CHOCOLATE! All mom's get a fun camel postcard as a gift too!

Always free parking.

Price: $8 - $12