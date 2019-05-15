Moms on Maternity Hosts Signature Lunch Series

Moms on Maternity – a networking group for new and working moms – is hosting its second Signature Lunch Series. The series will take place throughout Southern California, including events in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles. The San Diego second event in the series will be on Wednesday, May 15, and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort’s Main Ballroom.

The event is for new and expecting moms, where moms can attend with their babies. Event tickets are $37.50, and lunch will be provided.

Maternity Leave is one of the most special times in a woman’s life; however, moms can also feel alone and find transitioning back to career, a challenge. And, that’s where Moms on Maternity steps in. Moms on Maternity events are about “talking babies, kids and careers with fellow moms who are also on Maternity Leave, connecting with like-minded moms and meeting new friends.

The event is 100% baby and breastfeeding friendly. Strollers are also welcome.

Morgan Run Club & Resort is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe (92091).

To register and for more information, visit https://momsonmaternity.com.