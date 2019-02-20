Moms on Maternity Launches its Signature Lunch Series

Moms on Maternity – a networking group for new and working moms – is launching its Signature Lunch Series. The series will take place throughout Southern California including events in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles. The San Diego series kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 20, and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort’s Main Ballroom.

The event is for new and expecting moms, where moms can attend with their babies. Event tickets are $45 and lunch will be provided.

Maternity Leave is one of the most special times in a woman’s life; however, moms can also feel alone and find transitioning back to career, a challenge. And, that’s where Moms on Maternity steps in. Moms on Maternity events are about talking babies, kids and careers with fellow moms who are also on Maternity Leave, connecting with like-minded moms and meeting new friends. The Moms on Maternity events are about building your working mom confidence and helping you find new mom friends for support.

The event is 100% baby and breastfeeding friendly. Strollers are also welcome.

To register and for more information, visit https://momsonmaternity.com.