Mona Hanna-Attisha: What the Eyes Don't See

Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Mona Hanna-Attisha as she discusses and signs her new book, "What the Eyes Don't See." Hanna-Attisha is a physician, scientist, activist, and PEN America Freedom of Expression Courage Award Winner. Free tickets are available at www.warwicks.com. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.