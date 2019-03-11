Monday Night Jazz: 95JC Jazz Ensembles
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater
Free
Under the direction of Kamau Kenyatta, the popular 95JC returns! Featuring an ensemble performing a variety of diverse compositions, including pieces written and arranged by student musicians, instrumentation includes voice, violin, saxophones, rhythm section and afro-latin percussion.
