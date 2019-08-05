Monday Night Watercolor with Kene Lohmann
Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058
Kene Lohmann invites you into his colorful world and will help you create your own visual escape through the world of watercolor. All levels of artists, especially beginners, are welcome. This is always a fun evening!
Date: Every Monday Evening ~ August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019
Time: 6:30-8:30pm
Fee: $20 ($17 Military)
Limit 10 people
To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE, or click below.
https://www.studioace.org/calendar
