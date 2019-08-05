Monday Night Watercolor with Kene Lohmann

Kene Lohmann invites you into his colorful world and will help you create your own visual escape through the world of watercolor. All levels of artists, especially beginners, are welcome. This is always a fun evening!

Date: Every Monday Evening ~ August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Fee: $20 ($17 Military)

Limit 10 people

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE, or click below.

https://www.studioace.org/calendar