Monday Night Watercolor with Kene Lohmann

Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058

Kene Lohmann invites you into his colorful world and will help you create your own visual escape through the world of watercolor. All levels of artists, especially beginners, are welcome. This is always a fun evening!

Date: Every Monday Evening ~ August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Fee: $20 ($17 Military)

Limit 10 people

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE, or click below.

https://www.studioace.org/calendar

Art
Oceanside
