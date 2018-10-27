Monster Drawing Rally at The Front.

to Google Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173

This is going to be a great event with food, drinks, DJ music and of course artists creating their pieces right there in front of you. All artwork for affordable prices. All proceeds will go to the artists and The Front´s programs so we can bring you more exhibits, concerts and other great events.

Admission: $3

Participant Artists:

Donnie Donnie

Leria del Mar

Arturo Alamilla

Xavier Vazquez

Molly Gabbard

Paola Viola

Cat Chiu Philips

Grace Mae

Hanna Johansen

Edna Ramos

Concetta Armijo

Casper Hollow

Chula Face

Fifi Martínez

David Peña

Beto Soto

Jackye Gutierrez

Avia Rose

Tarrah A

Nessacreep

Ooglioo

Lemurrie

Eye Gato

Shit Pott

Pastelle Bonito

Luisa Martínez

Ale de Hoyos

Yuka Suarez

Bufo the wizard

Stinky Brat

Bradford Lynn

Andy Avina

Picninc Pup

Mauro Donate

Mika Aubin

Maria de Cerce

Ezrock

Itzel Islas

Music Selectors:

Monica Camacho

Armando de la Torre

Carlos Castro Arias

Info
The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173 View Map
Art , Holiday Events
San Ysidro
619-962-6757
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Drawing Rally at The Front. - 2018-10-27 18:00:00