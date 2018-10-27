Monster Drawing Rally at The Front.

This is going to be a great event with food, drinks, DJ music and of course artists creating their pieces right there in front of you. All artwork for affordable prices. All proceeds will go to the artists and The Front´s programs so we can bring you more exhibits, concerts and other great events.

Admission: $3

Participant Artists:

Donnie Donnie

Leria del Mar

Arturo Alamilla

Xavier Vazquez

Molly Gabbard

Paola Viola

Cat Chiu Philips

Grace Mae

Hanna Johansen

Edna Ramos

Concetta Armijo

Casper Hollow

Chula Face

Fifi Martínez

David Peña

Beto Soto

Jackye Gutierrez

Avia Rose

Tarrah A

Nessacreep

Ooglioo

Lemurrie

Eye Gato

Shit Pott

Pastelle Bonito

Luisa Martínez

Ale de Hoyos

Yuka Suarez

Bufo the wizard

Stinky Brat

Bradford Lynn

Andy Avina

Picninc Pup

Mauro Donate

Mika Aubin

Maria de Cerce

Ezrock

Itzel Islas

Music Selectors:

Monica Camacho

Armando de la Torre

Carlos Castro Arias