Monster Drawing Rally at The Front.
The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173
This is going to be a great event with food, drinks, DJ music and of course artists creating their pieces right there in front of you. All artwork for affordable prices. All proceeds will go to the artists and The Front´s programs so we can bring you more exhibits, concerts and other great events.
Admission: $3
Participant Artists:
Donnie Donnie
Leria del Mar
Arturo Alamilla
Xavier Vazquez
Molly Gabbard
Paola Viola
Cat Chiu Philips
Grace Mae
Hanna Johansen
Edna Ramos
Concetta Armijo
Casper Hollow
Chula Face
Fifi Martínez
David Peña
Beto Soto
Jackye Gutierrez
Avia Rose
Tarrah A
Nessacreep
Ooglioo
Lemurrie
Eye Gato
Shit Pott
Pastelle Bonito
Luisa Martínez
Ale de Hoyos
Yuka Suarez
Bufo the wizard
Stinky Brat
Bradford Lynn
Andy Avina
Picninc Pup
Mauro Donate
Mika Aubin
Maria de Cerce
Ezrock
Itzel Islas
Music Selectors:
Monica Camacho
Armando de la Torre
Carlos Castro Arias