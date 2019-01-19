The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Lindsay Ell at Moonshine Beach

Don't miss Lindsay Ell LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Saturday, 01/19! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y8sqmfqe

Coming from a family with deep musical roots, the Stoney Creek Records' artist, Lindsay Ell, started playing piano and guitar at a very early age. "I learned how to play guitar traveling to country-bluegrass camps with my dad, and knew right from the beginning of my strong passion for country music." The Calgary native was discovered at 13 by BTO and The Guess Who's Randy Bachman ("American Woman," "Takin' Care Of Business"). "Randy learned guitar from master jazz guitarist Lenny Breau, so I dove head-first into this world of blues, jazz and rock guitar – learning all these different solos, switching radio stations and trying to get an idea of where all those techniques come from. I was listening to Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Clapton, Derek Trucks and all those incredible guitar players." The young star has traveled the world with The Band Perry and Luke Bryan and showcased her multi-instrumental dexterity as one of CMT's Next Women of Country. She continues to rock stages around the world in support of her latest album The Continuum Project released in May 2018.

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change