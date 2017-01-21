Monster Jam at Petco Park

Celebrating 25 years of car-crushing, dirt-flying action, the infamous 2,000 horsepower engines are revving up again and ready to roar full throttle back into SoCal as Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, returns to San Diego for two high-octane weekend events at Petco Park on Saturday,

January 21st and Saturday, February 18th.

Fans will witness the world’s best monster trucks battle it out in the ultimate event of intense speed, racing, freestyle stunts and demolition with a massive collection of 10,000 lb. metal beasts, including several World Finals champion powerhouses Grave Digger®, Max D™, El Toro Loco®, Metal Mulisha and Bounty Hunter; highlighted by six San Diego debut truck appearances of Soldier Fortune, Raminator, Storm Damage, Hurricane Force, Xtreme Diesel and Hooligan. Plus 2017 marks the most ever female professional drivers assembled in the history of Monster Jam – with three female drivers (including the youngest female driver ever 19-year old Rosalee Ramer) competing for the San Diego champion title.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans are welcomed to the stadium early both Saturdays to enjoy the festival-like Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience (located in the Lexus Lot)– which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close, meet the star drivers for autograph and take photos.

Tickets start at $15.

Pit Passes available to purchase for $10 each – FREE Pit Passes can be picked up at participating San Diego County Ford Dealers starting late December (while supplies last)

Tickets now on sale - all seats are reserved; Tickets & Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Tickets.com, charge by phone at 619-795-5555 or in-person at the Petco Park Box Office.

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry; located in the Lexus Lot) Event begins at 7:00 PM