Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable! Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world, returns to tear through San Diego with a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement, featuring two larger-than-life Saturday events of high-octane racing and freestyle stunts on January 19th and January 26th at PETCO Park in Downtown San Diego.

This year’s massive truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icons Grave Digger® and Max-D™, along with World Finals Champions El Toro Loco®, Son Uva Digger®, Monster Mutt®, Bounty Hunter & Avenger. The 2019 season is highlighted by five San Diego debut truck appearances including Overkill Evolution, Kraken, Black Stallion, Bad Company and Hooked plus the newly rebranded Monster Jam Fire & Ice trucks.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. Also available is the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public.