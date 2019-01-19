Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego

to Google Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00

Petco Park 100 Park Blvd, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable! Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world, returns to tear through San Diego with a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement, featuring two larger-than-life Saturday events of high-octane racing and freestyle stunts on January 19th and January 26th at PETCO Park in Downtown San Diego.

This year’s massive truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icons Grave Digger® and Max-D™, along with World Finals Champions El Toro Loco®, Son Uva Digger®, Monster Mutt®, Bounty Hunter & Avenger. The 2019 season is highlighted by five San Diego debut truck appearances including Overkill Evolution, Kraken, Black Stallion, Bad Company and Hooked plus the newly rebranded Monster Jam Fire & Ice trucks.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. Also available is the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public.

Info
Petco Park 100 Park Blvd, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Sports
to Google Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Jam Races Back into San Diego - 2019-01-19 19:00:00