Monster Jam Truck

Grossmont Center 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa , La Mesa, California 91942

Calling all monster truck fans! Experience the thrill of monster trucks with us at Grossmont Center! Take a photo with the iconic Grave Digger!

Get in on all the thrilling action across from Claim Jumper restaurant located on the North-East corner of the mall.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, January 24th in the Claim Jumper parking lot at Grossmont Center from 4pm-8pm.

