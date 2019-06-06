Monzu Fresh Pasta Celebrates One Year

Has it already been a year? Twelve months after opening in the heart of East Village, Monzu Fresh Pasta will celebrate its first anniversary by inviting San Diego’s growing tribe of pasta-loving patrons to enjoy celebratory menu specials (including the return of pasta flights and complimentary Prosecco) on Thursday, June 6!

On June 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. guests can indulge in the one-day-only return of Monzu Fresh Pasta’s popular pasta flights via a prix fixe trio of favorites from the past year, including Ravioli di Magro (pasta filled with spinach, ricotta and cheese, served with butter cream, fresh sage, raisins and pine nuts), Agnolotti di Brasato (pasta filled with wine-braised pork and beef, served with a delicate meat reduction sauce, fresh sage and cheese) and Raviolone Cacio e Pepe (giant raviolo stuffed with pecorino cheese, ricotta and fresh ground black pepper, served with butter cream, cheese and pepper).

And there's more! On June 6, Monzu Fresh Pasta will offer a complimentary glass of Prosecco (or soft drink for those under 21) to all guests with purchase, a complimentary limited edition Ricotta & Pear Cake dessert with the purchase of any bottle of wine, and a complimentary Monzu Fresh Pasta canvas tote bag with every $30 minimum purchase. Plus, all who visit Monzu on June 6 will receive a voucher for 20% off their next visit.

Pasta flights, complimentary drinks/dessert and tote bags will be available while supplies last. Reservations are highly recommended and may be secured at www.monzufreshpasta.com.

About Monzu Fresh Pasta: Located at 455 Tenth Avenue and a favorite of downtown residents, employees and Petco Park goers, Monzu Fresh Pasta’s casual fresh pasta concept includes regional dishes from Italian-born husband-wife team Aldo de Dominicis Rotondi and Serena Romano, who share a strong belief in the slow food movement and trained with Italy’s master pasta makers prior to opening the restaurant. Monzu’s menu follows centuries-old pasta making techniques and offers vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free options, Italian wines and craft beer, and “crudo” (raw) fresh pasta for home cooks to enjoy. Learn more at www.monzufreshpasta.com and follow on Instagram at @MonzuFreshPasta.