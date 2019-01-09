Moon Over Buffalo at North Coast Repertory Theatre

WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents

MOON OVER BUFFALO

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Matthew Wiener

For its initial play of 2019, North Coast Rep is pulling out all the stops with an old-fashioned knockabout farce, MOON OVER BUFFALO. Written by comedy genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), this laugh-a-minute show-within-a-show is an evening of mayhem filled with comic inventions and running gags, with everyone in the wrong costumes reading the wrong lines. Hailed by the New York Post as “one of the most hysterical things ever put on a stage,” this play is a love letter to live theatre that will leave audiences exhausted from laughter.

CAST: Brittney Bertier,* Josh Braaten, Roxane Carrasco,* Katrina Ferguson,* Arthur Hanket,* Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Arusi Santi,* and Jacque Wilke.*

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: Previews: January 9, 2019

Closes: February 10, 2019 (Extended)

Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm

Talkback with cast & director: Friday, January 18, 2019. Matinee Jan 30th @ 2pm

PRICES: Previews $45.00

Week Nights $52.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $49.00

Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $56.00

Wed. Matinee (ADDED) January 30th $52.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush ticket available for $20.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org