Moon Over Buffalo at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents
MOON OVER BUFFALO
By Ken Ludwig
Directed by Matthew Wiener
For its initial play of 2019, North Coast Rep is pulling out all the stops with an old-fashioned knockabout farce, MOON OVER BUFFALO. Written by comedy genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), this laugh-a-minute show-within-a-show is an evening of mayhem filled with comic inventions and running gags, with everyone in the wrong costumes reading the wrong lines. Hailed by the New York Post as “one of the most hysterical things ever put on a stage,” this play is a love letter to live theatre that will leave audiences exhausted from laughter.
CAST: Brittney Bertier,* Josh Braaten, Roxane Carrasco,* Katrina Ferguson,* Arthur Hanket,* Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Arusi Santi,* and Jacque Wilke.*
WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Solana Beach, CA 92075
SCHEDULE: Previews: January 9, 2019
Closes: February 10, 2019 (Extended)
Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm
Talkback with cast & director: Friday, January 18, 2019. Matinee Jan 30th @ 2pm
PRICES: Previews $45.00
Week Nights $52.00
Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $49.00
Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $56.00
Wed. Matinee (ADDED) January 30th $52.00
DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush ticket available for $20.
BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org