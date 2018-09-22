The sights, and sounds of Chinese Moon Festival come alive with remarkable entertainment on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 6 PM at the Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park, San Diego.

There will be Moon Cakes, Jianbing(Chinese street crepe), Baozi, Dumplings, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese Crafts, Dragon Dance, Lion Dance, Performance from China, and hours of entertainment.