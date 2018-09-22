Moon Festival
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
The sights, and sounds of Chinese Moon Festival come alive with remarkable entertainment on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 6 PM at the Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park, San Diego.
There will be Moon Cakes, Jianbing(Chinese street crepe), Baozi, Dumplings, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese Crafts, Dragon Dance, Lion Dance, Performance from China, and hours of entertainment.
Info
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park