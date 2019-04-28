The Moon Stage at San Diego Earth Day

The Moon Stage Musical Artists

The Liquorsmiths - Rock/Americana 10:15-10:50

Liquorsmiths are out of San Diego and known for their rhythm forward style and storytelling lyricism.

Christy Gilardi - Adult Contemporary Rock & Roll with Heart & Soul 11:05-11:40

Gilardi was honored as a finalist in the Vocal Performance category of the 2015 New Mexico Music Awards with the entry of “I Miss You”. The song was recorded in San Diego, CA and produced by Grammy Award Winning Guitarist and Producer Larry Mitchell, which added even more power to the song’s propensity to emotionally move people, touch their hearts, bring them healing for their grief, and inspire a deeper sense of connection with their loved ones – and the peace that comes from all of that. If you are lucky enough to witness a live performance from Christine Gilardi, your heart will open wide while listening to this dynamic and sensitive songwriter and performer.

Ingenue – Female Fronted Rock 11:55-12:30

Female-Fronted Rock band Ingenue hits the stage combining the powerhouse vocals of Cora Hepburn with the soaring guitar leads of Mishelle Banaga, and the fantastic "bass in your face of Laura Payne". Ingenue has had the pleasure of opening for the legendary, Nancy Wilson of Heart's band, Roadcase Royale, at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano in 2017! From their new single Rise Up (released in April 2018) to performing danceable covers, Ingenue’s goal is to entertain and inspire the masses to Rise Up, Speak Out and make positive change through the positive messages of music and love!

Donna Larsen and Messengers - Indie Pop for The Spirit 12:45-1:20

Donna Larsen and Messengers’ music guides you on a journey through a wide range of depth and feeling that brings with it a variety of intensity that you won’t experience elsewhere. The flavors of their musical architecture, mood, history, and psychology cross all boundaries and land in the heart. Lyrically Donna lives in a world of positivity and possibility. The music of Messengers so much more! Their new self-titled CD, Messengers, is inspired, emotional, melodic and musically intriguing. Being well aware of, and resigned to the beauty of all possibilities of life makes their message ultimately and extraordinarily hopeful – Something they love to share with their audience!

www.donnalarsenmusic.com https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/donnalarsen

Normandie Wilson - Jazz/Pop 1:35-2:10

This is cool, classy jazz music with a touch of pop. The kind of music you hear when you stop in at the lounge on the corner on your way home from work. You're standing at the bar when you hear a gentle voice, as smooth as the fine cognac in your glass, coming from the back room. A dirty-blonde beehive peeks out from behind the piano. You come closer and take a look at the creature whose hands are caressing the ivories; she's dressed in sparking attire and crooning songs that sound directly lifted from the swinging 60's. Suddenly, you can't stop staring at the drop-dead gorgeous girl with her lips pressed against the microphone. Best to pick up your drink and stop the conversation for a while. If you want to really hear Normandie's soft, smoky alto voice and witty lyrics, you'll have to listen closely.

She's frequently compared to vintage classics (Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, Astrud Gilberto), and modern-day sirens (Becky Stark, Inara George, of Bird and the Bee). Normandie's sound falls sweetly on the ears of fans of classic 60's pop, lounge, bossa nova, and modern jazz chanteuses like Melody Gardot, Norah Jones, and Diana Krall. "I always had a hard time singing loud, and that used to be a big problem for me. It wasn't until I heard singers like Dionne Warwick, Karen Carpenter, and Astrud Gilberto that I became comfortable with my own voice," she says.

Julia Othmer - Dynamic Pop 2:25-3:00 Hailed as "a piano-playing siren making a mark with her fiery, passionate performances," (NXNE Festival Guide), Julia Othmer is a captivating and dynamic performer. She has shared the stage with Sara McLachlan, Heart, Emmylou Harris, Regina Spektor, John Waite, Lisa Loeb, and Amanda Palmer, among others. On the cusp of releasing her new fan-funded album, SOUND, Othmer has released the first two singles and videos for “Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)” and “Purple and Gray.” Her music can be heard on such shows as Witches of East End, Switched at Birth, Army Wives, The Lying Game, and DeGrassi: The Next Generation. Othmer has been recognized for her songwriting by the Billboard World Song Contest and the International Songwriting Competition.“Hungry Days (Make Me Feel)” Official Music Video - https://youtu.be/hzoMZfek5bM“Purple and Gray” Official Music Video - https://youtu.be/glIEHgxt1QwTo find out more about Julia please visit: www.juliaothmer.com

True Stories – Rock 3:15-3:50 San Diego locals headed up by Bart Mendoza and David Fleminger are sure to please the crowd!

Winterhawk – Americana - Music That Flies 4:05-4:40 WINTERHAWK was formed in late 1992 by founding member, Guitarist/Songwriter Mark Carrillo, who had the idea of putting together an “all originals” band. Tired of playing other peoples music he recruited the talents of other musicians with a similar vision. A year later Bassist/Guitarist Sam Hornedo joined and the rest, as they say, is history. As well as being good friends, the two have formed a unique collaborative team of song writing and arranging with a lot of attention placed on finding the right harmonies. Recently, they were joined by Sam's Daughter Leia Hornedo, she brings a special and unique vocal dynamic which rounds out WINTERHAWK's sound.