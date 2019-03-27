Don't miss Morgan Wallen LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Wednesday 03/27! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/yczdyu3e

Born in Sneedville, Tennessee (a town that also lays claim as the birthplace of bluegrass pioneer Jimmy Martin), to a hard-rock-lovin' preacher and contemporary-Christian-devoted teacher, Wallen showed his musical interests early, singing in front of the local congregation at age three and asking for a violin for his fifth birthday. He would soon switch to piano and later add guitar to his arsenal, though he never really imagined it was possible to make a career of it. "I didn't think that was realistic because I had no clue about how the music business worked," Wallen says. "Even living three hours away, I had no idea about Nashville." Since then, he's established himself with his recent success on The Voice, a record deal with Big Loud Records, and his latest EP release "The Way I Talk."

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change