Morning After Mess - River Cleanup

In partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, the San Diego River Park Foundation is hosting a cleanup site as part of the annual Morning After Mess Cleanup!

Each year, 4th of July festivities leave our local beaches and parks trashed. The Morning After Mess cleanup is the perfect opportunity for San Diegans to get that trash out of our environment before it causes serious damage to our local ecosystems.

The San Diego River Park Foundation is excited to host a cleanup site at the San Diego River Mouth at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach!

Volunteers can use pickers and gloves to pack trash into garbage bags, then haul it to a dumpster.

The meeting location is at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach at the western end of Voltaire St. San Diego, CA 92107. The general location can also be seen at: https://goo.gl/W8vgrf

Details:

• This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult.

• Closed-toed shoes are required.

• Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended.

• Community service hours can be verified.

• Groups of up to 50 people are welcome if space allows.

To RSVP or learn more, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.