MOSAICS 3: Policing Ourselves

MOSAICS is an annual visual and performing arts community engagement event suitable for all ages. Artists and attendees will be invited to explore different aspects of policing in conversation with community. Using a visual art exhibition, performing art showcase, and an artists Q & A we will collectively answer the questions "What are the rules we live by, and why?"

*Policing is being defined as to regulate, control, keep in order, or impose one's viewpoint or beliefs on another.

For the latest updates, please "like" our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/artistsbuildingcommunity.com

_______

This event is graciously supported by the San Diego Public Library, RISE San Diego and the County of San Diego.