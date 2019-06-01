MOSAICS: Policing Ourselves

MOSAICS is an annual visual and performing arts community engagement event suitable for all ages. Artists and attendees will be invited to explore different aspects of policing in conversation with community. Using a visual art exhibition, performing art showcase, and an artists Q & A we will collectively answer the questions "What are the rules we live by, and why?"

