Mother & Daughter Teas at the Westgate Hotel

Gather the girls and enjoy the heavenly sounds of a harp, traditional teas and champagne toasts in the Westgate’s opulent Le Fontainebleau Room. The menu will feature savory and sweet delights, including a variety of delicious finger sandwiches and artisanal French pastries. All mothers will receive a gift of house-made macarons as a memento of this special day.

Mother & Daughter Teas will be served on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The price is $79 for adults, $55 for children ages 4-12 and complimentary for ages three and under. Prices include tax and gratuity. Special event parking is available for $12.