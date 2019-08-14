Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Concert Series is back! Don’t miss the epic summer concert series that combines live music with panoramic ocean views on the aquarium’s stunning Tide Pool Plaza.

THE MOTHER HIPS

The Mother Hips’ ability to sing it sweet and play it dirty has helped their live show become the stuff of legend. Through countless headline shows, massive festival appearances, and dates with everyone from Johnny Cash and Wilco to Jackie Greene, Lucinda Williams, Steve Poltz and The Black Crowes, The Mother Hips features the breezy harmonies of The Beach Boys, the funky roots of The Band, the psychedelic Americana of the Grateful Dead and the Soulful Twang of The Byrds.

Purchase tickets, VIP Experience, or season passes at 858.534.7336 or online at aquarium.ucsd.edu. All concerts are 21 and up.