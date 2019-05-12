Mother's Day Bayfront Brunch Buffet at the Bahia Resort Hotel

Bahia Resort Hotel 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109

This Mother’s Day treat mom to a decadent brunch at the Bahia Resort Hotel, offering breathtaking views of Mission Bay and live piano entertainment, followed by a complimentary bay cruise aboard one of the resort’s sternwheelers. The buffet includes: a chef made-to-order omelet station, marinated skirt steak, a top sirloin and honey mustard glazed ham carving station, as well as a fully stocked seafood station and decadent desserts.

Sunday, May 12 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$56 per person | $25 for children 5-11 | Free under 5

BahiaHotel.com | (858) 539-8666

