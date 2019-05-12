Mother's Day Bayfront Brunch at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa

Celebrate mom this Mother’s Day at the picturesque bay front resort, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa. Enjoy a brunch buffet that includes a wide array of dishes, such as red wine braised beef, peel-and-eat shrimp, a prime rib and roast pork loin carving station, an assortment of desserts and much more! Brunch also includes a complimentary scenic Mission Bay cruise aboard one of the resort’s vintage sternwheelers.

Sunday, May 12 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$62 per person | $25 for children 5-11 | Free under 5

CatamaranResort.com | (858) 539-8666