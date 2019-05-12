Treat mom to an elegant Mother’s Day Brunch at 20|Twenty Restaurant on Sunday, May 12. Guests will be treated to a gourmet brunch buffet featuring a made-to-order omelet station, raw bar, carving station, and freshly baked desserts, all prepared by Executive Chef Eduardo Zamora. A children’s menu will also be available. Pricing is $85 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. Tax and gratuity are additional. Reservations will be available from 10 am to 2 pm and can be made online at http://20twentygrill.com/#reservation or by calling (760) 827-2500.