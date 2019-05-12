Mother's Day Brunch at George's

Mother's Day is one of only two occasions throughout the year that we serve brunch at George's at the Cove. And this holiday, we have a very special 3-course menu planned.

Join us at California Modern, our signature fine dining experience, and savor dishes like our Bay Scallop and Corn Fritters with béarnaise, Lobster Quiche with peas and green garlic, Grilled Salmon with mushroom risotto and Chilaquiles with soft egg and queso fresco. Open 10am-2pm for brunch and 5pm-9pm for dinner.

At Level2, enjoy a relaxed meal at our casual open air bar. Open 11am to 10pm.

At Ocean Terrace, celebrate on our sunny deck or at our elevated bar. Open 11am to 10pm.

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:00am to 10:00pm