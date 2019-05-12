Mother's Day Brunch
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011
Treat Mom to a delectable Brunch prepared by Chef Teri.
10:30am to 2:30pm | 79 per person - Children (5 - 12): 24 per person
Menu Highlights:
Omelette Station & Breakfast Favorites
Carved Prime Pepper Crusted New York Strip
Petite Lobster & Shrimp Tartlet
Lemon Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Ti Leaf Roasted Ono · Citrus Parmesan Risotto
Heirloom Tomato & Asparagus
Served with a Complimentary Mimosa
Carlsbad