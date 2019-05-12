Mother's Day Brunch

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Treat Mom to a delectable Brunch prepared by Chef Teri.

10:30am to 2:30pm | 79 per person - Children (5 - 12): 24 per person

Menu Highlights:

Omelette Station & Breakfast Favorites

Carved Prime Pepper Crusted New York Strip

Petite Lobster & Shrimp Tartlet

Lemon Herb Roasted Half Chicken

Ti Leaf Roasted Ono · Citrus Parmesan Risotto

Heirloom Tomato & Asparagus

Served with a Complimentary Mimosa

Info

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011
Carlsbad
760-683-5415
