Mother’s Day Dinner at Chandler’s Carlsbad
Chandler\'s Restaurant and Lounge 1 Ponto Rd. , Carlsbad, California 92011
Bring the entire family to celebrate a Prix Fixe 3-Course Mother's Day Dinner at Chandler's to top off the days festivities.
Celebrate over dinner with Chef Teri's Prixe Fixe menu available from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.
Menu Highlights
Heirloom Tomato & Burrata
Chander’s Clam Chowder
Prime Rib Eye (12oz)
Barrel Aged Whiskey Brined Chicken
Macadamia Crust Halibut
Wild Mushroom Papperdelle
Chef’s Trio: petite hibiscus cheesecake, bruleed pinaepple + caramel bar, chocolate snickerdoodle whoopie pie
$74 per person
Info
Carlsbad