Mother’s Day Dinner at Chandler’s Carlsbad

Bring the entire family to celebrate a Prix Fixe 3-Course Mother's Day Dinner at Chandler's to top off the days festivities.

Celebrate over dinner with Chef Teri's Prixe Fixe menu available from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Menu Highlights

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

Chander’s Clam Chowder

Prime Rib Eye (12oz)

Barrel Aged Whiskey Brined Chicken

Macadamia Crust Halibut

Wild Mushroom Papperdelle

Chef’s Trio: petite hibiscus cheesecake, bruleed pinaepple + caramel bar, chocolate snickerdoodle whoopie pie

$74 per person