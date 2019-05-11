Stretch into your Saturday, May 11 as we welcome Mother's Day weekend with blissful vibes under our 100-year-old olive trees with our friends at lululemon La Jolla.

For $40 per person, start with a 45-min yoga flow at 8:30AM followed by a 2-course brunch and a complimentary glass of bubbles or non-alcoholic beverage of choice. In addition to great vibes and delicious dishes, Love Pray Jewelry is gifting each mother with a special treat. And don't forget to stop by lululemon for an extra Mother's Day surprise, compliments of Love Pray Jewelry & lululemon Girard St.

Tickets are now on sale! Limited space is available, so secure your spot today.

Mother's Day Yoga Under the Olive Trees Menu

FIRST COURSE (SHARED)

‘Free to Be’ Fruit Platter

SECOND COURSE (CHOICE OF)

‘Savasana’ Smoothie Bowl - Mango, Pitaya, Pineapple with Fresh Fruit, Granola, Agave

‘Stretch-berry & Prosciutto’ Salad - Salanova Lettuce, Smoked Almonds, Banyuls Vinaigrette

‘Fast & Free-nch’ Toast - Brulee Banana, Banana Cream, Cocoa Nibs

‘Chill-aquiles & Eggs’ - Eggs Scrambled with Tortilla Chips, Corn, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Crema, Cotija Cheese

‘Train Times’ Toast - Seasonal toppings on Sourdough

‘Breathe in the Basics’ - Bacon, Eggs, Toast & Potatoes