Motherhood: A Book Reading and Authentic Sharing Circle

Join Author and Facilitator Flow Belinsky as she shares readings from her raw and real memoir, "Postpartum: A Story of Unraveling and Becoming."

Then, connect with other women in a guided authenticity circle to share your own truths about postpartum and motherhood in a loving environment of deep listening and compassion.

**For Moms and Moms to be.

Children under 6 months only please.**

May 19th, 2-4pm

$10 regular admission / or $25 includes book

At Tree of Life Birth Center in Encinitas

Please Pre-Register, and learn more here: www.FlowBelinsky.com/Events

__________

Let’s gather and share deeply from the heart.

Let’s drop our masks and really communicate the truth of ourselves and our experiences.

Let’s let go of judgements and really listen, see and hear each other.

All of you is welcome here. ♥

__________

