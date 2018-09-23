Mothering the Mother

Come support yourself, each other and the land through a day of self-care at Wild Willow Farm. We'll enjoy a rustic herbal spa, hair cuts, reiki, yoga, meditations, and more! Detailed schedule provided 2-weeks before the event.

Cost

Admission charge of $10 includes entrance to the farm, opening and closing ceremonies, children's activities, make your own smudge stick, and access to our amazing healing stations throughout the grounds. Services cost extra. To encourage the exchange of energy in ways beyond (and including) physical money; cash and credit card payments can be made at registration to purchase tokens. Tokens may be used as payment to support our healers in exchange for services.

Children under 12 are free and must be supervised at all times.

Reminders

Please dress for outside and being comfortable at the farm. Recommended: bring your own towel, yoga mat, water bottle, and hat. Consider bringing local, un-cut fruit to share.

Schedule:

Farm Opens at 10:00.

Opening Ceremony (included with admission)

10:30-11:00 am: “Journeying with Nourishing Herbs" with Active Culture Family

Closing Ceremony (included with admission)

3:30-4:00 pm: Grounding Meditation with Monica Maghiar from Madre Grande Monastery

Rustic Spa: $15-$30 Suggested Exchange (sign-up day of)

Scalp massages and facial masks

$30 for 30 minute Ceremonial Haircut

$1 for 1 minute (min. 5) Massage with Beatriz Carrillo

Yoga: $10 Suggested Exchange

Please bring mats and blankets (we only have a few farm mats available).

11:30-12:30: Yoga with Emily Ruth

12:45-1:45: Yin Restorative Yoga + sound healing and reiki savasana with Brujita

2:00-3:00: Yoga with Jess with https://www.littlecreaturesca.com

Meditation: $10 Suggested Exchange

tbd

Classes: $10-$15 Suggested Exchange

12pm and 2pm: Essential Oil Roller Bottle, Infused with Crystals

And More!!

Children's Garden (included with admission) open all day:

Positive Affirmations Rock Painting

Flower Mandala

Goat Visits

Yoga With Shawna's Reiki Clinic ($1 a minute or $10 for 15 minutes)

11:30 AM -3:30 PM, come any time: no appointment needed

Experience:

Traditional Reiki

Chakra Balancing

Cord Cutting

Oracle Cards

Crystals

Sound Healing

Plant Medicine

Past Life Regressions

Learn all about your AURA and your energy body.

Leave feeling balanced, calm, relaxed, and restored.

About the Reiki Clinic: All energy sessions are provided by graduates or Reiki Master students of Yoga With Shawna's Reiki Training. Shawna, the founder of Yoga With Shawna, ReikiCertifications.com and San Diego Yoga Festival, has given Reiki thousands of times and certified hundreds of students in San Diego and throughout the world. She is known for teaching the many parts of energy medicine and guiding her students to use sound, color therapy, oracle cards, plant medicine, crystals and many other energy tools to support the medicine of Reiki being given. The Reiki Healers featured in the clinic are some of Shawna's most powerful healers. Become a Reiki Healer and study with Shawna. Learn more at: www.YogaWithShawna.com or www.ReikiCertifications.com