Mothers and Sons by Terrence McNally

PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre 13250 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064

At turns both funny and powerful, Mothers and Sons portrays a woman who pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son’s partner, who is now married to another man. The couple has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led. This emotionally charged show – originally written for and starring Tyne Daly – was a 2014 Tony Award Winning Broadway hit! January 27 through February 26, 2017; Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Visit www.PowPAC.org for more information.

