Mountain Health Opens Santee Family Medicine

Santee Family Medicine 120 Town Center Parkway, Santee, California 92071

Mountain Health celebrates the grand opening of Santee Family Medicine, the organization’s 5th health center location, with an open house, guided tours, a blood drive, speakers, and numerous vendors. Free blood pressure screenings, Medi-Cal and Covered California assistance, and dental information will also be offered. For more information, please contact Zabrina Weisiger at (619) 445-6200 ext. 165 or zweisiger@mtnhealth.org.

Santee Family Medicine 120 Town Center Parkway, Santee, California 92071

Santee

(619) 445-6200 ext. 165

