Mountain Health Opens Santee Family Medicine

Mountain Health celebrates the grand opening of Santee Family Medicine, the organization’s 5th health center location, with an open house, guided tours, a blood drive, speakers, and numerous vendors. Free blood pressure screenings, Medi-Cal and Covered California assistance, and dental information will also be offered. For more information, please contact Zabrina Weisiger at (619) 445-6200 ext. 165 or zweisiger@mtnhealth.org.