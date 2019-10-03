PRESS RELEASE Mountainfilm on Tour: Encinitas

Mountainfilm on Tour to Arrive in Encinitas at The Ecology Center of Encinitas at 441 Quail Gardens Drive on Thursday, Oct 3rd, 2019.

(Encinitas, California, Thursday, Oct 3rd, 2019) – Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit Encinitas at the Ecology Center on Quail Gardens Drive on Thursday, Oct 3rd, 2019. Gates open at 6pm with food trucks on site and adult beverages available for purchase. The outdoor evening film screening begins at 7:30pm.

A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. The films will explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Gates open at 6pm and film screening begins at 7:30pm. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Encinitas, California, are on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mountainfilm-on-tour-encinitas-tickets-62017992485. Tickets are $20.00 USD per person. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Encinitas is hosted by Sarah Hughen and Elizabeth Joy Mueller in partnership with Foster the Earth 501(3)c.