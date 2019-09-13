Mounarath-Powell Productions presents "Movement Makers", a choreographers showcase, at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA, 92105) on September 13th-14th, 2019 @ 7pm.

Directed and curated by Tanya Lewis, this showcase brings together local choreographers and dancers of various styles and backgrounds. Consisting of both veteran and new talent, this collection of artists provides opportunity for audience to experience the diverse expressions of creativity that San Diego has to offer.

The list of choreographers includes: Christian Drugan, Caley Hernandez, Greg Higley, Jodie Ferri, Mario Jaimes, James LaRose, Tanya Lewis, Luis Lopez, Em Martinez, Morgan Taylor, and Lendia Wylie

Join us this fall for a great collection of local choreographers and dancers. This showcase offers something for everyone all in one evening.