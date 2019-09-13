Movement Makers

to Google Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00

City Heights Performance Annex 3795 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, California 92105

Mounarath-Powell Productions presents "Movement Makers", a choreographers showcase, at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA, 92105) on September 13th-14th, 2019 @ 7pm.

Directed and curated by Tanya Lewis, this showcase brings together local choreographers and dancers of various styles and backgrounds. Consisting of both veteran and new talent, this collection of artists provides opportunity for audience to experience the diverse expressions of creativity that San Diego has to offer.

The list of choreographers includes: Christian Drugan, Caley Hernandez, Greg Higley, Jodie Ferri, Mario Jaimes, James LaRose, Tanya Lewis, Luis Lopez, Em Martinez, Morgan Taylor, and Lendia Wylie

Join us this fall for a great collection of local choreographers and dancers. This showcase offers something for everyone all in one evening.

Info

City Heights Performance Annex 3795 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, California 92105 View Map
Dance
City Heights
619-758-8112
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Movement Makers - 2019-09-13 00:00:00