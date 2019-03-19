Movie Night: Bohemian Rhapsody

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Bohemian Rhapsody celebrates the band Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers ever. 134 mins. Tue, Mar 19, 6pm. Free, open to all. Bites and beverages available for sale. Reservations required (858) 459-0831.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Film, Music
La Jolla
858-459-0831
