Movie Night on the Piazza

Join us on Sunday, June 9th at 7:30PM for Sunday Family Film Night in the Piazza presented by Little Italy Food Hall and the Little Italy Association. Enjoy a showing of Mary Poppins Returns! Come early and grab some food and drinks from our stations!

This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public.

Showing subject rescheduling if inclement weather occurs. Dress warmly. Feel free to bring blankets and additional chairs