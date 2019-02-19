Movie Night: RBG

At age 85, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior's rise to the nation's highest court has been largely unknown, until now. Tue, Feb 19, 6pm. Free, open to all. Bites and beverages available for sale. Reservations required (858) 459-0831.