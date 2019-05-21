Movie Night: A Star Is Born

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers-and falls in love with struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. 135 mins. 2018. Tue, May 21, 6pm. Free, open to all. Bites and beverages available for sale. Reservations required.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Film
La Jolla
858-459-0831
